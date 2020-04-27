e-paper
3,186 industrial units start operations in state

mumbai Updated: Apr 27, 2020 21:39 IST
HT Correspondent
After state government partially relaxed the lockdown restrictions for industrial operations in rural areas on April 20, 3,186 industrial units have started operations in the state. 13,448 industrial units have applied for the state government permission to operate during lockdown period by complying with the standard operating protocol. 69,035 employees in the units that have gone operational have reported to work against their total capacity of 3.41 lakh employees. The state government has made the employers mandatory to make the arrangements for the stay and food of the employees working in the units.

