3 men try to break ATM in Thane, but fail to steal cash

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:43 IST

Thane Three unidentified persons tried to break open an automated teller machine (ATM) in Thane city but failed to steal cash from it, police said on Thursday. According to a police complaint filed by the private bank’s security agency, three persons tried to break the (ATM) at Vartak Nagar area and damaged it in the wee hours of Wednesday.

However, when they saw some policemen on patrol duty nearby, they fled without being able to steal any cash from the ATM, police inspector R L Jadhav said.

Their act was caught in a CCTV installed at the ATM, he said, adding that the police were examining the footage to nab the culprits.

There was no guard at the ATM at the time of the incident, he said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections for house trespass/ house-breaking, theft and mischief, he added.

