Home / Mumbai News / 34-year-old arrested for molesting minor daughter in Mumbai

34-year-old arrested for molesting minor daughter in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:48 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

Bangurnagar police on Monday arrested a 34-year-old man from Goregaon (East) for allegedly molesting his 10-year-old daughter.

The mother of the minor filed the complaint after the girl narrated her ordeal to her.

The mother in her statement said that on the day of the incident she had gone out to purchase vegetables and her daughter was alone in the house with her father.

“The accused took advantage of the situation and molested the child. He even assaulted her and threatened with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone,” her mother said in the statement.

The officer added that on the basis of the woman’s complaint first information report (FIR) has been registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) 354-D (stalking), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code and section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

