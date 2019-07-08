38-year-old found dead on Sion-Panvel highway; cops suspect electrocutiond

The body of a 38-year-old man was found near an electric pole on Sion-Panvel highway on Sunday. Sanpada police suspect the man died of electrocution.

Senior inspector Vikas Ramagude said the incident took place early in the morning when the victim, Suresh Jhungare, was returning home. “Jhungare got down at Sanpada station and was walking home, when he probably got electrocuted. We have registered a case of accidental death,” said Ramagude.

Jhungare’s relatives refused to accept the body and demanded action against the public works department (PWD), which maintains the highway. “We will come to know the cause of death after a detailed investigation. We can then find out which agency is accountable,” said Ramagude.

Kishore Patil, executive engineer, PWD, said, “We look after the highway and streetlights. Other power lines are under civic body or other agencies.”

