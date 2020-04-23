4.2K Covid-19 cases reported in Mumbai, 930 containment zones

mumbai

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:06 IST

The number of containment zones in Mumbai shot up by 117 between Tuesday and Wednesday, taking the total to 930 as of Wednesday evening, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the city also increased by 522 on Thursday, taking the total to 4,205. Mumbai has seen a total of 167 deaths, with six new deaths recorded on Thursday.

However, a presentation made by municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and chief secretary Ajoy Mehta to the Centre said there are 771 containment zones in Mumbai. Explaining the difference, Pardeshi told Hindustan Times, “The number of containment zones increases every day, and fluctuates as some zones finish their 14-day quarantine period, and show no patients with symptoms.” Pardeshi confirmed that as of Wednesday evening, there were 930 recorded containment zones in the city.

The G-South ward in Worli crossed the 500 Covid-19 positive cases mark, and recorded 507 cases as of Wednesday. The same data revealed that 62.8% (2,360) of the total cases in Mumbai fall in seven wards –G-South, E ward of Byculla, L ward of Kurla, K-West ward of Andheri West, F-North ward of Wadala, G-North ward of Dadar and Dharavi, D ward of Tardeo and Malabar Hill, and K-East ward of Andheri East.

However, the silver lining is that most new cases are among people already quarantined by the BMC. “It is a good thing because it means we have been able to contain the spread to the area which is already a containment zone. In containment zones, there is rigorous contact tracing, testing, fever clinics, and strict lockdown,” said Pardeshi.

Also, the BMC removed 187 containment zones from its list until Wednesday, as these are areas have finished their 14-day quarantine period and showed no new cases.

The solution for BMC going forward is quarantining more people, who are contacts of Covid-19 positive cases. Another method of containing the outbreak in these areas is monitoring human movement with drone images. “We are flying drones every day, all the time, and carefully inspecting feed from them for any crowding. Police or ward staff is immediately intimated, and these people are moved indoors. Food packets are delivered on time.”

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G-North ward, said, “We are increasing our quarantine facilities and ensuring that our hotspots and containment zones have a regular supply of food and medicines.”

Dharavi recorded 25 new cases and one death on Thursday taking the total count to 214 cases, and total 13 deaths.

K-WEST WARD SEES 41 cases in 24 HRS

Sagar Pillai

MUMBAI

The K-West ward, which covers Andheri West, Irla, Juhu, Oshiwara and parts of Jogeshwari, has reported 41 cases within 24 hours, taking the tally to 264, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s data on Wednesday. There were 123 positive patients on April 17. So far, 32 patients have been cured and discharged. Anand Nagar and Gandhi Nagar are among the seven hotspots.

Ranjeet Dhakane, deputy municipal commissioner of K-West ward, said, “A majority of the hotpsots are in slum areas. We are setting up more fever clinics. A door-to-door survey is being carried out to identify people at high risk and quarantine them within three hours.”