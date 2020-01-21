4 rape woman near Kurla station, held

mumbai

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 23:37 IST

Nehru Nagar police arrested four men on charges of gang-rape, assault and robbery on Monday. The incident took place near Kurla railway station on Monday night when the survivor, a 33-year-old-woman, was headed towards Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) from Kurla to board a train to Madhya Pradesh.

The woman, a resident of Worli, is a widow who was travelling alone to Katni in Madhya Pradesh to meet her in-laws. As she did not know the way to LTT from Kurla station, she had asked directions from a passer-by. Upon learning that the passer-by too was heading to LTT, they started walking together along harbour line railway tracks. However, when she stopped to relieve herself at a secluded spot near Sable Nagar slums, the passer-by left.

Two of the four accused — Sonu Tiwari, 24, and Nilesh Baraskar, 25 — then accosted the woman. Police suspect the two were consuming drugs when they spotted the woman. When the duo was raping her, two more persons — Siddhart Wagh, 24, an autorickshaw driver; and Shrikant Bhogale, 29, a delivery boy — who were passing by joined and took turns to rape the woman.

“All the accused live nearby and know each other,” said Vilas Shinde, senior inspector, Nehru Nagar police.

According to the complaint, the accused also assaulted her and took her gold mangal-sutra worth ₹25,000 and ₹3,000 cash before letting her go.

After the woman walked away from the spot, another woman noticed her and inquired what happened, following which the survivor narrated the ordeal to her, who immediately called the police control room and reported the incident. At that time, two accused, Nilesh and Siddhart, arrived at the spot. When the passer-by, who resides in the same locality, identified the duo, they tried to flee but were caught by others. They were later handed over to the police, who got details about the other two from the duo.

The survivor was taken for a medical check-up at a governmental hospital.

Nehru Nagar police registered a case under sections 376D (gang-rape), 377 (unnatural sex) and 394 (causing hurt during robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).