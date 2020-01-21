e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / 4 rape woman near Kurla station, held

4 rape woman near Kurla station, held

mumbai Updated: Jan 21, 2020 23:37 IST
Pratik Salunke
Pratik Salunke
Hindustantimes
         

Nehru Nagar police arrested four men on charges of gang-rape, assault and robbery on Monday. The incident took place near Kurla railway station on Monday night when the survivor, a 33-year-old-woman, was headed towards Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) from Kurla to board a train to Madhya Pradesh.

The woman, a resident of Worli, is a widow who was travelling alone to Katni in Madhya Pradesh to meet her in-laws. As she did not know the way to LTT from Kurla station, she had asked directions from a passer-by. Upon learning that the passer-by too was heading to LTT, they started walking together along harbour line railway tracks. However, when she stopped to relieve herself at a secluded spot near Sable Nagar slums, the passer-by left.

Two of the four accused — Sonu Tiwari, 24, and Nilesh Baraskar, 25 — then accosted the woman. Police suspect the two were consuming drugs when they spotted the woman. When the duo was raping her, two more persons — Siddhart Wagh, 24, an autorickshaw driver; and Shrikant Bhogale, 29, a delivery boy — who were passing by joined and took turns to rape the woman.

“All the accused live nearby and know each other,” said Vilas Shinde, senior inspector, Nehru Nagar police.

According to the complaint, the accused also assaulted her and took her gold mangal-sutra worth ₹25,000 and ₹3,000 cash before letting her go.

After the woman walked away from the spot, another woman noticed her and inquired what happened, following which the survivor narrated the ordeal to her, who immediately called the police control room and reported the incident. At that time, two accused, Nilesh and Siddhart, arrived at the spot. When the passer-by, who resides in the same locality, identified the duo, they tried to flee but were caught by others. They were later handed over to the police, who got details about the other two from the duo.

The survivor was taken for a medical check-up at a governmental hospital.

Nehru Nagar police registered a case under sections 376D (gang-rape), 377 (unnatural sex) and 394 (causing hurt during robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

top news
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Refugees thank Amit Shah for CAA, recall horrors of East Pakistan
Refugees thank Amit Shah for CAA, recall horrors of East Pakistan
Ahead of US senate trial, Democrats call it ‘rigged’; Trump says it’s ‘disgraceful’
Ahead of US senate trial, Democrats call it ‘rigged’; Trump says it’s ‘disgraceful’
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
Kejriwal files his nomination for Delhi elections after a 6-hour long wait
Kejriwal files his nomination for Delhi elections after a 6-hour long wait
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Jinnah was secular; Nehru, Gandhi, Patel communal, says Netaji Bose’s kin
Jinnah was secular; Nehru, Gandhi, Patel communal, says Netaji Bose’s kin
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News