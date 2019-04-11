46-year-old Palghar man gets life term for killing teen son

A Dahanu sessions court on Tuesday sentenced a 46-year-old man from Kurje village in Talasari, Palghar to life imprisonment for killing his 19-year-old son with an axe, during an argument on April 23, 2015.

The judge Rajendra Majgaonkar also ordered the accused, Suresh Dhodi, to pay a fine of ₹2,500 to the court.

Public prosecutor Deepak Tare told the court that Dhodi killed his son, Nitin, as he always supported his mother, Urmila, then 42, during the couple’s arguments. Tare submitted that Dhodi suspected Urmila of having affairs and there were frequent fights between the couple.

Tare said that on April 23, 2015, when Dhodi came home from a function, he asked his wife to cook dinner.

However, Urmila asked Dhodi why he had not eaten at the function and the couple started fighting. Dhodi accused his wife of having affairs and their argument turned violent, Tare told the court. When Nitin tried to intervene and support his mother, Dhodi picked up an axe and hit him in a fit of rage, killing him on the spot. He also assaulted his daughter Anjali, then 22; her fiancée Hasmukh; and Urmila, said Tare. Dhodi was arrested by the Talasari police on the next day under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. He has been lodged in the Thane Central Jail since April 2015, said Tare. The court relied on the statements made by 10 witnesses, including Urmila, Anjali and Hasmukh.

