47-year-old from Mumbai loses ₹5 alkh to cyberfraud

mumbai

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 00:16 IST

A 47-year-old Khar resident lost ₹5.47 lakh to unidentified cyberfradusters, after he paid the amount as “processing fee” to avail ₹12-lakh lottery money.

According to Khar police, in May, the complainant had ordered a bedsheet from an online shopping portal Naaptol. In July, he received a letter from the portal, stating he had won a lottery ticket. The letter said that Naaptol had organised a lucky draw for its customers on the occasion of its 10th anniversary celebrations. On scratching the lottery ticket, the complainant saw that he had won ₹12 lakh.

To claim the cash prize, he called the mobile number given in the letter. The man was then asked to pay taxes, GST, processing fees and other miscellaneous charges on different occasions, amounting to ₹5.47 lakh. He kept paying the money till August 14. However, when the fraudster asked for an additional ₹58,000 as service tax, he realised that he had been cheated. When the man contacted Naaptol, the online portal executives told him they do not send such tickets or letters, following which the man approached the police.

In an email reply to HT, a spokesperson from Naaptol said, “We are very proactive in ensuring that our customers are not duped by fraudsters and take multiple measures to create awareness for customers through calls, SMSes, emails, television tickers and TV promos. Our legal team also submits the complaints of such frauds to the police and supports them with the information we get from the customers on such frauds.”

An FIR was registered on August 23. A police officer from Khar police station said, “People should not blindly trust such letters. The complainant should have verified it with the company before paying.”

