5.5L litres of disinfectant to be sprayed on roads

mumbai

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:16 IST

The Mumbai Fire Brigade on Friday stated that it will spray another 5,54,000 litres of disinfectant across the city in the in light of the spread of coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

The fire brigade presently has 11,080 litres of sodium hypochlorite (bleach) that will be mixed with water to make the 5,54,000 litres of disinfectant. This is in addition to disinfectant already sprayed since March 24 at different public places which usually a high rate of footfall such as all municipal hospitals, vegetable and fruit markets, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ward offices.

The operation is being carried out with the help of quick response vehicles, mist blowing machines, and battery-operated backpack spraying machines.

Chief fire officer P Rahangdale said, “It is not possible for the fire brigade’s machines to go into every nook and corner, and we are heavily relying on individual officers carrying the backpack machines into these small lanes.” There are 104 staffers walking around with backpack machines.

A fire brigade official said, “On the first few occasions, we sprayed in areas where there were reported positive cases of coronavirus. Now we intend to cover the entire city.”

Meanwhile, BMC’s insecticides department has issued a circular advising all pest control officers not to carry out fogging and insecticide spraying. The circular directed officers to spray sodium hypochlorite solution diluted in water, in mist form, only at vulnerable spots.