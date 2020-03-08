e-paper
50-yr-old molests deaf-mute woman in elevator, held

mumbai Updated: Mar 08, 2020 00:59 IST
The Meghwadi police on Friday arrested a 50-year-old for molesting a 40-year-old woman with speech and hearing impairment in Jogeshwari.

The arrested accused stays in the same society as the victim.

In a statement, the victim’s mother alleged that they were returning home from visiting the victim’s father in the hospital. The incident occurred when they arrived in their housing complex and entered the lift along with the accused.

When the lift halted on the fourth floor, the mother got out first, and in the meantime, the accused molested the 40-year-old.

The victim narrated the ordeal using sign language. She also told her mother that he had molested her on two to three occasions in the past.

On being confronted, the accused abused and threatened the parents. Police have registered an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code.

