Mumbai News / 52 flights at Mumbai airport on Tuesday

52 flights at Mumbai airport on Tuesday

mumbai Updated: Jun 17, 2020 00:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A day after the state government allowed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to operate 100 commercial passenger flight movements to and from Mumbai, the airport saw a total of 52 scheduled domestic flights — 26 departures and arrivals each.

Airport operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said CSMIA catered to a total of 6,410 passengers — 4,611 at departures and 1,799 at arrivals.

“The airport connected to 14 sectors via flights operated by seven airlines. The highest passenger load capacity was seen on the Delhi route departing out of CSMIA. The first flight departed to Kolkata at 6.05am while the first flight arrived at 9.40am from Bangalore operated by SpiceJet and IndiGo, respectively,” MIAL said.

