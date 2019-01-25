6 Karni Sena members who gathered outside Kangana Ranaut’s house arrested

Khar police on Wednesday arrested six members of the Karni Sena who allegedly assembled outside the residence of actor Kangana Ranaut to protest against recent statements made by her regarding the outfit.

The incident took place a few days ahead of the release of the film Manikarnika, based on the life of queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmibai’s life, starring Ranaut.

Police said they had received inputs that the accused were on their way to Ranaut’s Pali Hill residence around 3.15pm and a team was spent to stop them. “We have arrested the accused,” said Sanjay More, senior inspector. Another officer said they were granted bail by a Bandra magistrate court. “The magistrate ordered them to be sent outside the city for eight days,” he added.

Last week, seven other members of Karni Sena protested at the office of the film’s producer. They were detained under section 151 (3) of CrpC and externed from the city till January 25, the release date of the film.

