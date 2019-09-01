61 locations across 22 roads in Mumbai’s Dadar to be no-parking zones

mumbai

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 00:22 IST

Starting Tuesday, 61 locations across 22 roads in the bustling Dadar West market, mostly in the vicinity of Gokhale Road, will be no-parking zones.

The G North ward, under whose jurisdiction this area falls, received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the traffic police on Wednesday. This is in addition to the five arterial roads that have been shut for parking from August 30.

As an alternative, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made operational a free public parking lot at Kohinoor building opposite Shiv Sena Bhavan, which can accommodate 1,004 vehicles.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of G North ward, said, “There is no doubt that Dadar needs to be freed of unauthorised on-street parking to ease traffic flow. While we intended to make these 61 spots no-parking zones on August 30, along with the arterial Gokhale road, we are giving citizens a leeway till Tuesday, the day after the Ganesh festival begins. Dadar market is popular for festival shopping, and Ganesh festival is an important time for Mumbaiites.”

The BMC previously conducted a survey of these streets that highlighted the need to curb on-street parking. While the BMC has obtained a traffic police NOC till November, these roads will be no-parking zones on an experimental basis for three months, after which the civic body may extend the restriction further.

For the past week, the G north ward has put up posters to create awareness that parking is banned at these locations, but has not yet begun to fine citizens, which will begin from Tuesday.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 23:34 IST