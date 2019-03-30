62-year-old sedates, rapes teen daughter in Thane; arrested

The Naya Nagar police recently arrested a 62-year-old Mira Road resident for allegedly raping his 18-year-old daughter for the past few months. The accused would allegedly lace the survivor’s meals with sedatives and rape her once she fell asleep.

Kailash Barve, senior police inspector, Naya Nagar police station, said, “On Wednesday morning, the survivor felt nauseated and suspected her food may have been sedated the previous night. She did not eat food that night and pretended to fall asleep.

When her father came to her room and tried to rape her, she tried to raise an alarm. However, the accused slapped her and threatened to kill her if she revealed the act to anyone.”

The survivor took to social media and posted about her ordeal. One of her friends approached a non-governmental organisation (NGO), who rescued her along with the police.

The accused stays with his second wife and three children. The survivor is his daughter from the first marriage, Barve said.

“We arrested him under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Thane court remanded him in police custody till April 1,” he said.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 03:13 IST