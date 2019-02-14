7,002 Mhada houses to be made available across Maharashtra before code of conduct kicks in

The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena government has announced a lottery 7,002 affordable MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) houses across the state. The lottery will be started before the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls to beat the Code of Conduct, expected to be announced early next month.

Of this, the biggest chunk would be 4,664 houses in the Pune region while Mumbai has 238 houses in prime areas like Worli, Chembur, Tardeo, Prabhadevi and Bandra.

There are indications that the application process will start within the next two weeks and the lottery will be held in April.

However, according to MHADA (Mumbai) board chairman, Madhu Chavan, who is also a BJP leader, the move is not aimed for political benefit. “These houses are almost ready and needed to be allotted. The only thing is that we speeded up the process as we cannot announce anything once the Election Code of Conduct comes into force” said Chavan. He said that since there are two elections coming within months — Lok Sabha and assembly — if the lotteries are not sped up, there is a danger that it would be dragged to next year and homebuyers would have to bear the brunt of this delay.

Apart from Mumbai and Pune, there are also 1,183 houses in Nashik and 917 in Aurangabad up for grabs.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties are not amused and called the move an election stunt. “This is just a desperate attempt to woo voters at the end of their tenure as they have hardly performed in the past four-and-a-half years,” said Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam.

MHADA houses are a great attraction, which can be gauged from the fact that in the past 12 draws, more than 18.17 lakh applicants tried their luck for the 35,253 houses put on the block. Their main advantage is the houses are cheaper compared to the price charged by the private builders and also the land titles are clear.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 16:00 IST