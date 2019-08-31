7,809 students from Mumbai division clear SSC supplementary exam

mumbai

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 00:12 IST

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the Class 10 results of secondary school certificate (SSC) supplementary examinations on Friday.

Students can check their result on http://mahresult.nic.in.

A total of 53,934 students appeared for the exam from the Mumbai division, out of which, 7,809 or 14.48% students cleared it. The examinations were conducted in July-August.

Out of the 2,21,629 students who appeared for the supplementary exam from the state, a total of 50,664 students (22.86%) cleared the exam.

Latur recorded the highest pass percentage with 31.49% students passing the exam. All the students who have passed their supplementary exams can now apply for FYJC admissions under the recently announced first come, first served (FCFS) round which begins on September 3.

Students who have failed in one or two subjects can apply under ATKT category for FYJC admission in the same round.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 00:12 IST