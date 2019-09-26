7 assault trio for stopping man from urinating in public

mumbai

Three men were brutally assaulted at a chawl in Jogeshwari (East) on Monday night by a group of seven, over one of the latter urinating in public. While four of them were arrested, three others are wanted in the case.

According to Meghwadi police, the victims — Manglesh Singh, 40; his brother Santosh Singh, 44; and their cousin Sandip, 38 — were in Pratap Nagar, when around 10pm, they spotted one Mayu Polekar urinating near an office. Manglesh, the complainant, said, “I didn’t realise this would become such a big issue.” Mangalesh said Santosh went up to Polekar and told him not to urinate in public and there was a public toilet nearby. However, Polekar got angry, an argument started, and he called his friends. “Around 15 people reached the spot and seven of them started assaulting us with bamboo sticks and iron rods,” said Manglesh, who suffered internal injuries and is hospitalised. Santosh, who cracked his nose and got a cut on his forehead,is admitted to the ICU unit of Seven Hills Hospital. Sandip, who got injured near his right eyebrow, received nine stitches. “We have registered a case of rioting, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, intentional insult, assault and unlawful assembly,” said Sudhir Nirgudkar, senior inspector of Meghwadi police station.

