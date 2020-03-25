e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 7-ft-long crocodile rescued from Bhandup, released after check-up

7-ft-long crocodile rescued from Bhandup, released after check-up

mumbai Updated: Mar 25, 2020 00:51 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Hindustantimes
         

A seven-foot-long crocodile, weighing 75kg, was rescued from a pit under a pipeline near the civic body’s Bhandup water purification plant on Tuesday. The rescue was carried out by Plant and Animals Welfare Society- Mumbai and Amma Care Foundation team after they received a distress call at 9.25 am from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation staff. The forest department carried out a medical examination and the female crocodile was released at an undisclosed location on Tuesday. On March 20, a three-foot crocodile was rescued.

top news
PM Modi announces all-India lockdown over Covid-19, will be in place for 21 days
PM Modi announces all-India lockdown over Covid-19, will be in place for 21 days
In phone call with S Jaishankar, China makes a request on Covid-19
In phone call with S Jaishankar, China makes a request on Covid-19
Grocery, milk booth, vegetable shops open during 21-day lockdown: Complete list
Grocery, milk booth, vegetable shops open during 21-day lockdown: Complete list
‘This is a type of curfew’: PM Modi explains what 21-day lockdown means
‘This is a type of curfew’: PM Modi explains what 21-day lockdown means
Stock markets to remain open despite nationwide lockdown
Stock markets to remain open despite nationwide lockdown
IPL cancellation on cards after three-week lockdown
IPL cancellation on cards after three-week lockdown
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
trending topics
Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus Live UpdatesBSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2020 LIVECoronavirus LockdownBSEB 12th result 2020Bihar Board Class 12th Science ResultIndia lockdownBSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts ResultTopper List Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus update

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news