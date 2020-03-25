7-ft-long crocodile rescued from Bhandup, released after check-up

mumbai

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 00:51 IST

A seven-foot-long crocodile, weighing 75kg, was rescued from a pit under a pipeline near the civic body’s Bhandup water purification plant on Tuesday. The rescue was carried out by Plant and Animals Welfare Society- Mumbai and Amma Care Foundation team after they received a distress call at 9.25 am from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation staff. The forest department carried out a medical examination and the female crocodile was released at an undisclosed location on Tuesday. On March 20, a three-foot crocodile was rescued.