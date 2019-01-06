7-year-old dies after his leg gets stuck in elevator in Vasai

A 7-year-old boy died after his leg got stuck in the door of a lift where he lived in Vasai in Mumbai. Ansh Gaud, a senior KG student of New Life English High School, Vasai (E), lived at Dias Residency Park in Sativali, Vasai with his parents and 2 siblings. On Saturday, Ansh had gone down to the ground floor with his brother and another boy to play.

On the way back to the flat, while the other two children managed to get out of the lift safely, Ansh’s leg got stuck in the lift door when it closed before he could get out. “The lift began moving, dragging Ansh along the way and crushing him,” said Sr PI Prkash Birajdar of Waliv Police Station.

Neighbours rushed Ansh to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. “We have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating further. The 5-year-old building had employed no lift man and the children were using the lift without any safety standards and at high death risk,” said Birajdar.

“The lift was unbranded and we are going to question the building society chairman and the maintenance company as to whether the lift had any permission from the Fire Brigade and Vasai civic body,” said Birajdar.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 09:59 IST