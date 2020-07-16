75% drop in sales, claim shopkeepers

mumbai

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:39 IST

Shopkeepers in the city, who have opened their establishments after the easing of lockdown last month, have reported at least 60%-75% decline of sales in daily business as compared to pre-lockdown days. A reason behind this fall is that consumers are buying less as they were hit by the long spell of lockdown.

According to the Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade (CAMIT), the apex body of traders, there was a significant decrease in the sales. “Our daily business has declined by approximately 60%-75% and it is becoming very difficult to run the show,” said Mohan Gurnani, chairman, CAMIT.

Hindmata market at Dadar, a famous cloth market, which is generally filled with the hustle bustle of shops, shopkeepers and customers, wore a deserted look with barely any footfall. “We hardly get one customer a day,” said Sachin Gala, owner of a well-known cloth store.

Consumers say both fear of contagion and monetary issue are impacting their purchase patterns. “There is no work since the past three months. Hence, I am buying only what is essential. In addition, it is not safe to go outside in these trying times, so I prefer buying things online,” said Suzen Nehal who runs a production house at Andheri.

As a result of low-sales, shopkeepers are not being able to pay June salaries to their staff. “I paid my staff April and May salary despite zero income. However, I hardly have any income to pay them now,” said Gala.

Mitesh Modi, convenor of Lamington Road Traders Association Action Committee (LRTCCA), said travel restrictions have also impacted the business significantly. “People cannot come to various markets like Lamington Road (electronics market) or Lohar Chawl (electrical market) due to restrictions on travel, and hence they are ordering online. This has affected our business,” said Modi.

Currently, only around 50% of the shops have opened despite the state government easing restrictions under Mission Begin Again. They cite shortage of staff, permission to open shops only on alternate days as well as restrictions on timings as the reasons behind many not opening shops.