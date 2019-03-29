75% Mumbaiites not happy with public transport, shows survey

Around 75% of Mumbaiites are “displeased” with public transport in the city and find it stressful to use, a recent survey has shown. The report was released earlier in the year at the World Economic Forum at Davos.

The results of the study, conducted by international infrastructure consultant AECOM, were published in the report ‘Future of Infrastructure’ recently. In Mumbai, 1,088 citizens were surveyed in 2018. This is the first time an Indian city has been included in the survey. Other cities included in the survey are London, Singapore, Riyadh, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, New York, Sydney, Chicago and Toronto.

“The city [Mumbai] is facing a colossal infrastructure challenge and needs an upgraded, sustainable and resilient urban infrastructure to meet Mumbai’s unique complications, potential and scale,” the report states.

While 58% of the respondents in the city said they are willing to pay higher fares to allow improved infrastructure in the transport sector,82% said private sector should play a greater role in infrastructure development.

Additionally, 60% Mumbaiites believe the government is lagging behind other countries when it comes to encouraging environmentally sustainable practices in transport, and 69% said city officials tend to take a short-term view of infrastructure planning.

However, 51% respondents said that the government usually takes the right decisions when it comes to funding large infrastructure projects. Meanwhile, on the ‘infrastructure satisfaction index’, Mumbai has a 5.9 on 10 against a global average of 3.3, in terms of engagement with city authorities and infrastructure providers.

Sean Chiao, president, AECOM (Asia Pacific), said, “The idea of this report is to pay attention to urban issues and put infrastructure on priority for policy-makers.”

AV Shenoy, a transport expert based in Mumbai, said, “The situation would have been better in Mumbai if the Metros had been planned a decade ago. But better late than never.”

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 22:10 IST