e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 88-year-old engineer and 15-year-old undergraduate student register for GATE 2021

88-year-old engineer and 15-year-old undergraduate student register for GATE 2021

mumbai Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:06 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
         

An 88-year-old civil engineer from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and a 15-year-old undergraduate student from Rajasthan have registered to take the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), making them the oldest and youngest candidates for the competitive exam. 

GATE, an entrance exam for masters courses in science institutes, is being conducted by IIT Bombay this year. In addition to science students, the exam has been thrown open to commerce and arts students for the first time.

“This year we have allowed third-year students of all courses — including science, commerce and arts — to apply,” said Deepankar Choudhury, organising chairperson and institute chair professor at IIT Bombay. More than 14,000 candidates from commerce and arts streams have applied for the exam this year.  

A civil engineer from UP, born in 1932, has become the oldest GATE candidate, beating the record from two years ago when a 75-year-old had applied. “The beauty of the exam is that there is no age limit so anyone can take the exam with the minimum qualifying degree,” said Choudhury. 

The youngest candidate is a 2005-born instrumentation engineering student from Rajasthan.

“We were expecting the minimum age would be a year lower. However, this candidate, who may be a child prodigy, has surprised us. He is in the third year of his engineering course,” Choudhury said. 

The GATE score is for admissions to Masters and doctoral programmes at IITs and Indian Institutes of Science (IISc), among other institutions. It is also a qualifier for placements in public sector undertakings and mandatory for many government scholarships and assistantships.

More than 8.8 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year. The exam will be held between February 5 and February 14, 2021. Candidates can choose from 27 subjects.

top news
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
US’ Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week
US’ Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week
Bihar 2020: A crucial contest for BJP, JD (U) and RJD
Bihar 2020: A crucial contest for BJP, JD (U) and RJD
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Three-day FATF meet begins from Wednesday, Pakistan’s fate hangs in balance
Three-day FATF meet begins from Wednesday, Pakistan’s fate hangs in balance
Assam’s Kaziranga National Park to reopen for tourists from October 21
Assam’s Kaziranga National Park to reopen for tourists from October 21
Festival season, small gatherings aid spread of Covid-19, warn experts
Festival season, small gatherings aid spread of Covid-19, warn experts
Covid update: PM Modi warns; UK’s virus exposure study; women in Mumbai local
Covid update: PM Modi warns; UK’s virus exposure study; women in Mumbai local
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In