Aaditya requests for flights to Australia, Singapore, UAE to bring back stranded Indians

mumbai Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
State minister Aaditya Thackeray has asked Air India to start flights to countries like Australia, Singapore and UAE to bring back stranded Indians from these places.

In a letter to Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal, Thackeray requested that mission Vande Bharat 3 be extended to Australia, Singapore and UAE for repatriation of Indian citizens. He said that Mission Vande Bharat 3 had still not featured Maharashtra in its list. He said such a move will give respite to lots of stranded Indians in these countries.

