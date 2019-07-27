Admission to Kalyan sub-centre begins, 1st merit list on August 9

A fortnight after the Kalyan sub-centre was inaugurated, Mumbai University announced the admission schedule for master’s courses.

Students from Kalyan, Dombivli, Badlapur, Murbad, Ambernath, Karjat and Kasara need not travel far for higher studies.

Application process has already begun for academic year 2019-2020 and forms will be accepted till August 7.

Classes for M Tech courses will officially begin from August 26.

“Looking at the increasing opportunities that are created in road, rail, water and air transport, we have introduced transportation engineering,” said Suhas Pednekar, vice-chancellor, Mumbai University.

They will provide facilities that cater to the practical learning. The admission process for MSC in Zoology will also begin soon.

“Kalyan or areas beyond do not have institutes offering higher education. This is a motivation for students who are looking for educational opportunities closer home. After a long wait, the sub-centre has been reopened,” said Dilip Ghangrekar, resident of Kalyan and Mumbai University student.

The sub-centre was ready in 2017 and was inaugurated on July 15.

“Many students would have benefitted had the work been completed on time. However, proper provisions and facilities have to be introduced before August 26, only then will it truly benefit the students or the authorities will have to brace themselves for more protests,” said Pranjal Mishra, convenor (North East region), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Courses in Kalyan sub-centre

· MTech in computer engineering

· MTech in artificial intelligence, machine learning

· MTech in chemical engineering

· MTech in transportation engineering

· MSc in zoology or oceanography

· PhD research centre in chemical engineering and computer engineering

M Tech admissions schedule

Last date of filling of application form - August 6

Submission of application form- August 7

First merit list- August 9

Verification of documents and admission procedure – August 13 to 16

Second merit List – August 20

Filling vacant seats- August 22 and 23

For more details on the admission process, check the University website.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 01:29 IST