e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Air pollution in city is worst around 8am, says report

Air pollution in city is worst around 8am, says report

mumbai Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:14 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Hindustantimes
         

Air pollution around 8am is at its worst in the city and the concentration of PM2.5 is the highest at this time. PM 2.5 are small pollutant particles that can easily enter the lungs and cause ailments.

These were among the findings of a study by city-based air quality monitoring group UrbanSciences and Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K), with assistance from Delhi-based Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation.

Analysing data for six months (June to November 2019) from air quality monitors set up by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in five cities including Mumbai, the study found high levels of air pollution during early hours of the day.

PM2.5 levels are around 30% higher at 8am (70 micrograms per cubic metre - µg/m3) as against the lowest air quality hour at 2pm (50 µg/m3).

The daily safe standard is 60 µg/m3. Also, weekdays in Mumbai are more polluted than weekends, due to reduced vehicular traffic on Saturdays and Sundays.

“The city has typical urban morning peaks in PM2.5 concentration levels from 7 to 9am and evening peaks from 7 to 11pm. The pattern suggests that traffic is a predominant source of pollution during these days. PM2.5 levels in the afternoon period (between 2 and 4pm) are observed to be the lowest. In June to September, monsoon is probably responsible for low PM levels,” said the report.

The study found high levels of air pollution during the winter period in Mumbai. Doctors said there had been a spike in reported cases of respiratory ailments at the end of 2019. “In the last two weeks, due to the poor air quality and changing weather, upper respiratory tract infections had gone up with complaints of cough, sneezing, fever, chest tightness, breathlessness, running nose, and body pain. Also, whoever amongst them has gone for early morning walks suffered more as there are more dust particles in the air in the early morning,” said Dr. Arvind Kate, chest physician, Zen Multispecialty Hospital.

top news
Iran standing down, Donald Trump says in his address to nation
Iran standing down, Donald Trump says in his address to nation
Bharat Bandh: Violence in Bengal, disruptions in Kerala, Punjab, banking hit all over
Bharat Bandh: Violence in Bengal, disruptions in Kerala, Punjab, banking hit all over
15 foreign envoys to embark on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Jan 9: Govt sources
15 foreign envoys to embark on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Jan 9: Govt sources
Tehran will welcome any Indian initiative to reduce tensions: Iranian envoy
Tehran will welcome any Indian initiative to reduce tensions: Iranian envoy
At the world’s biggest tech show ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
At the world’s biggest tech show ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
In Donald Trump’s warning to Iran, jibe at Obama, ‘lethal missile’ threat
In Donald Trump’s warning to Iran, jibe at Obama, ‘lethal missile’ threat
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News