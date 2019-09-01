Alert guard, vendor help avert Thane train accident

mumbai

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 00:43 IST

The accident of a Thane-bound fast local train was averted on Sunday morning, thanks to a railway guard and an unidentified vegetable vendor who allegedly alerted the motorman to halt the train before a rail fracture on the tracks between Kanjurmarg and Bhandup stations. Rail fracture is a crack that develops owing to external causes on the tracks, often leading to derailment of trains. Services resumed on the fast line at 10.04am.

While one fast local train was crossing the fracture spot, the guard on-board witnessed a jerk. He informed the Central Railway (CR) control room and the guard of the other fast local train. When the second fast local train was approaching, the vegetable vendor who was working beside the railway track reportedly waved an umbrella on spotting the rail fracture and alerted the motorman to halt the train. The motorman and the guard successfully halted the train seconds before the rail fracture spot.

“Information was received from the train guard regarding the rail fracture. The Thane fast local train was stopped. Fast local train services were diverted on the slow local train corridor. The crew of the train and the control official will be awarded for averting any untoward incident,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

