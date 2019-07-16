Amid saffron wave, 4 Maharashtra NCP MLAs may drift towards ruling parties

Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) legislator Sangram Jagtap, who took on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of senior former Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, in the high-profile contest in Ahmednagar constituency in the Lok Sabha polls, is said to be on his way out to join the Shiv Sena.

Jagtap is not the only one likely to quit the NCP. Speculation is rife in the NCP that three sitting legislators – Avdhut Tatkare (Shrivardhan), Bhausaheb Chikatgaonkar (Vaijapur) and Jyoti Kalani (Ulhasnagar) – are likely to quit party ahead of the state Assembly elections.

At least two senior leaders from the NCP confirmed to HT the likelihood of these four legislators quitting the party. HT spoke to all four legislators independently. While three refuted the rumours of crossover, Tatkare admitted he was likely to join the Sena.

“Jagtap and Tatkare are likely to join the Sena whereas the other two, Chikatgaonkar and Kalani, may join the BJP,” said a senior NCP leader and former minister, who did not want to be named. In the last two months, two MLAs — Jaydutt Kshirsagar and Pandurang Barora - have already quit the party and joined the Shiv Sena.

Tatkare said, “You can say that something is on, but things are yet to be finalized. In the seat-sharing agreement between the ruling allies (BJP and Sena), Shrivardhan is with the Shiv Sena.”

Avdhut is the son of NCP MP Sunil Tatkare’s elder brother Anil. Differences between the brothers (Sunil and Anil) came to the fore when Sandeep Tatkare, another son of Anil Tatkare, contested municipal council polls against NCP candidate Santosh Potfode in Roha of Raigad district. Anil Tatkare, too, had campaigned for his son. Sandeep lost the elections despite getting the Shiv Sena’s support and the family dispute deepened even further, after Sunil Tatkare, in 2018, chose his son, Aniket, for the MLC seat got vacated after Anil Tatkare completed his term. Avdhut is considering fielding his wife Revati if Aditi contests.

“Now Sunil Tatkare is planning to field his daughter, Aditi, from Shrivardhan and Avdhut, his nephew, may not get the election ticket this time,” said another NCP leader. Aditi is currently the Raigad ZP president. “Jagtap is in talks with the Sena as he wants to ensure his victory in the upcoming polls. In the Lok Sabha, even in his own Assembly constituency of Ahmednagar city, he could get only 50% of votes against Sujay Vikhe Patil (Ahmednagar MP). In the seat-sharing deal between the allies, Ahmednagar city seat is with the Sena. Also, the former Sena MLA Anil Rathod (Ahmednagar city) is crossed the age limit of 68 and may not be considered for contesting the Assembly polls,” said the other senior NCP leader.

In 2014, Jagtap defeated Rathod in the Assembly polls. Jagtap denied such a move and called this just speculation. “I am still with the NCP ,” said Jagtap. “Kalani’s son Omi and daughter-in-law Pancham are already in the BJP. Pancham is BJP’s corporator and was also elected the mayor of the Ulhasnagar civic body,” said the NCP leader. Kalani has refuted the claims. “Although my son and daughter-in-law are in the BJP, I am still with the NCP. I am also active in the organization,” she said. “Chikatgaonkar is planning to join the BJP and is in talks with senior leaders. He helped former Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire in Lok Sabha against Congress candidate Subhash Zambad,” said the former NCP minister. But Chikatgaonkar refuted the allegations: “I am not the one who leaves a party in its bad phase.”

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said, “All these MLAs are still with the NCP.”

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 01:06 IST