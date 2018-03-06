Arrested men bought contraband from Maoists: Thane Police

Two men arrested on Saturday by the Thane anti-narcotics cell for selling six kilograms of ganja, worth Rs1lakh bought the illicit drugs from Maoists, the police said.

The accused Victor Raju Joseph M, 47, and Balla Annaji Vira Badarao, 32, hail from Andhra Pradesh are in police custody, and the police are investigating the case further to find out if the men have any other identity.

Joseph drove a rickshaw, while Badarao worked as a hawker. The men are habitual offenders, and have been going to various places in the Thane commissionerate to sell Ganja in the past two years.

The police said that the accused purchased ganja from a market in Paderu village, 125 km away from Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh for Rs14, 000. The village is close to the forest, where Maoists cultivate ganja.

A police officer from the Thane commissionerate said, “Maoists who shelter in forests cultivate marijuana and sell them illegally during the market days in villages. The two accused bought ganja from the Maoists at a very cheap rate, with an intention to later sell it for a profit margin of 60%.”

Joseph and Badarao were produced in court and remanded in police custody till March 11. The police said the accused have been travelling around Thane, Dombivli and Kalyan to sell ganja, since the last few years.

Manohar Ghadge, sub-inspector, Thane anti-narcotics cell said, “We have got some leads on a few names of more peddlers from the accused and are working to track them.”

A case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the two accused.

