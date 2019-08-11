Art director found dead in Virar creek

mumbai

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 00:01 IST

A 38-year-old art director from Malad missing since Wednesday was found dead in a creek in Virar with multiple stab injuries on Friday. The police are trying to find out the motive behind the crime and have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Krishnendu Chouwdhury, who was a resident of Bangur Nagar area in Malad (West), hailed from West Bengal. On Wednesday, he drove away in his car after telling his three flatmates that he was going to a business meeting. Investigations revealed that one of the last people Chouwdhury had met was one Mohamed Furkan, a decorator. Chouwdhury met Furkan in the Madh area. “He told Furkan he has another meeting scheduled and left the place,” said Jagdeo Kalapad, senior police inspector, Malvani police station. As Chouwdhury failed to return and was unavailable on phone, his flatmates registered a missing case with Malvani police.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 00:01 IST