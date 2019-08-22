e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 22, 2019

Asked to pay cleared bill, Malad resident to get ₹2L compensation from bank

mumbai Updated: Aug 22, 2019 00:15 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

The State Consumer-Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a bank to pay a fine of ₹2 lakh and compensation of ₹60,000 to a Malad resident for wrongly charging interest of ₹2.17 lakh on a credit card bill of ₹5,640 from 2003 to 2012.

The commission was hearing an appeal, filed by Dr Vinod Bhalla, against the order of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, south Mumbai. In his complaint, Bhalla alleged in January 2003, the bank raised a bill of ₹5,640, which he paid on January 18. The complainant said the amount was debited from his account on February 2. Ten years later, in April 2012, Bhalla claimed he got a letter from the bank, informing him that his credit limit was lowered.

When he asked the bank to resolve the issue, he was asked to pay the outstanding amount, adding up to ₹1.74 lakh with interest. By the end of 2012, his outstanding amount with the bank rose to ₹2.17 lakh.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 00:15 IST

more from mumbai
top news
    trending topics
    P ChidambaramINX Media Case Live UpdatesIndia vs West Indies:The Girl On The TrainLakme Fashion WeekUP Cabinet expansion
    don't miss