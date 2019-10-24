Assembly polls: Fewer women cast votes in Thane district

mumbai

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 01:07 IST

The Thane district election claimed to have undertaken voters’ awareness drives among women groups, but it did not seemed to have worked. Merely 45.65% women from Thane district voted in the Assembly polls. Moreover, the number of women voters is much less than men voters.

A total of 30,62,544 people across Thane district cast their votes on Monday, out of which 17,32,912 voters were men and 13,29,487 were women.

An officer from the district election commission said, “The number of women voters is less by over 4 lakh compared to male voters. Last year, the difference was less of about 3 lakh women voters less than male. The difference is more in Airoli, Kalyan Rural, Kalyan West and Bhiwandi West. It is true that we had conducted awareness drive among women self-help groups and women NGOs. However this time, the overall voting percent is also down.”

He added that in most parts of Airoli and Bhiwandi, the Mathadi and loom workers have their families at their native place, thus the number of women voters is fewer in these areas.

“In Thane, the rate of migration is also high, wherein single member of a family migrates in the city while the families are at their native places. With the schools closed for Diwali vacations, most women also must have gone to their native place with their children.”

Demand for jammers at counting centres

Congress candidate Sanjay Ghadigaonkar from Kopri Panchpakhadi has demanded that mobile networks and internet should be jammed at the counting centres.

“We have demanded jammers at the centres from October 21 till midnight of October 24 along a 100-metre perimeter of the counting centres. The district election commission has informed that there is no clause to install a jammer as per the EC’s guidelines. However, the jammers are necessary to ensure transparency in the election system.”

Activist Rajiv Dutta has also demanded jammers at the counting stations. “To ensure transparency in the counting process, it is essential that there are jammers for mobile phones and internet at counting booths.”

An officer from district election department said, “Around eight other candidates from the same constituency have demanded jammers. So, we have asked for recommendations from national election commission.”

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 01:07 IST