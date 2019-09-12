Become centres of excellence: Maharashtra governor to state varsities

mumbai

The state’s newly-appointed governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in his first interaction with the vice-chancellors of all state universities on Wednesday, asked them to strive to make their universities centres of excellence by laying thrust on quality education. The governor also asked universities to hasten the process of accreditation by colleges.

The University of Mumbai (MU), however, cannot apply to become a centre for potential excellence in the absence of a grade from NAAC since 2017.

In January 2017, the then VC of MU, Sanjay Deshmukh, had said that efforts were being made to ensure MU becomes a centre for excellence. In April 2017, however, it lost its ‘A’ grade given by the NAAC as it failed to apply under the fresh round of proposals. After this and several other downfalls in the same year, Deshmukh was sacked from his post in October 2017. Finally, in January this year, the reapplication process began and MU officials said they are expecting the accreditation to come anytime soon.

Ajay Deshmukh, registrar, MU, said that the application process for re-accreditation is underway. “Our Internal Quality Assurance Cell is working with the university administration for the same. We are expecting the grade to come within this year,” he added.

Vaibhav Narwade, senate member at the university, said the delay in getting NAAC accreditation is causing a huge loss for research and development. “The current administration is not bothered about all these pending issues and just wants to buy time until its tenure is over,” he added.

