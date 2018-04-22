Bikers abuse Mumbai cops, tear uniform for being stopped at check naka

A 50-year-old inspector and a 35-year-old constable of the Kherwadi police station were allegedly abused and assaulted by three youngsters at a nakabandi on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Bandra (East) on Sunday.

The accused – identified as Dinesh Ravindra Hankare, 20, Ayan Mohammad Noor Kadari Shaikh, 20 and Fardeen Mohammad Noor Kadari Shaikh, 20 – all residents of Borivli, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

The incident occurred around 2.50am when inspector Jagdev Kalapad along with other staff, was conducting checks at the nakabandi near Nandadeep Garden on WEH. “Bikers perform dangerous stunts and ride rashly on the WEH stretch and so we set up a nakabandi there,” said senior inspector, Rajendra Patil, of Kherwadi police station.

Dinesh was riding a motorcycle along with Ayan, while Fardeen was on a scooter. Police said they were driving rashly towards the check point and on seeing the police, Ayan started hurling abuses at them. He asked Dinesh to increase the speed of the bike.

They rammed into the cops and sped ahead. Dinesh accelerated the speed of his bike, took a sharp turn and was about to ride on the wrong side when the cops stopped them, said an official. The duo got off the bike and started abusing the policemen. Fardeen also got off his scooter. The trio then manhandled Kalapad and constable Vijay Vasant Auchare. They removed Auchare’s name tag, tore his uniform and tried to pin him down on the road, said Patil.

They threatened the cops that they would kill them after being released from jail, said another official. “Main Jaan Shaan ka ladka hoon (My father is Jaan Shaan). Aaj pakdoge bhi to kya karoge, ek din chhoot ke aaunga toh sab police walon ko wardi me hi maar dalunga (You can’t do anything by arresting me. I will return and will kill all policemen in their uniforms),” one of the men said according to an officer.

They were arrested and an FIR was registered against them under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 279 ( rash driving or riding on a public way), 336 (act endangering life of others), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and under sections of Motor Vehicles Act.