BJP rally at BKC: Traffic comes to a halt on Western Express Highway

Commuters travelling on the Western Expressway (WEH) are furious as the Bhartiya Janta Party rally has brought traffic to a halt between Bandra and Andheri on Friday morning.

The route towards Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) has been blocked by the hundreds of vehicles and BJP workers attending the grand celebration of party’s 38th foundation Day. The event will be attended by BJP national president Amit Shah and other leaders at the MMRDA ground in BKC, to kick start the 2019 election campaign.

According to traffic police officials, they have deployed bandobast and are making arrangements. “We had issued an advisory and are also making announcements with the help of radio channels to help commuters plan their travel,” said a traffic police officer.

The commuters travelling on the WEH, however, said that there has been traffic jams between Bandra and Andheri on the south and north bound stretch since early morning. Some of the commuters also said that it took more than an hour for them to cover the distance between Andheri and BKC.

Some commuters lashed out on Twitter. Rahul Sethi, one such commuter, said that he was stuck at Khirani Road for 25 minutes as the traffic was just not moving.

Another commuter, Kavita Paul, said, “We have voted them to power to solve our problems not to add to them.”