BJP rally in Mumbai: Workers laud arrangements for Amit Shah event

Holding saffron flags and matching scarves, more than three lakh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers travelled overnight from different parts of Maharashtra to reach the MMRDA grounds at Bandra-Kurla complex for the party’s foundation day rally on Friday.

Despite the sweltering heat, the workers had little to complain about as the party made elaborate arrangements, from transport to food to entertaining cultural performances.

The BJP organised 28 special trains, 50,000 buses and jeeps to get workers to the city. Railway officials said the trains brought 1,500 to 2,000 people each, from 11:30pm on Thursday to 4am on Friday.

At BKC, excited and eager workers from Nanded, Beed, Ajangaon, Amravati, Chimur, Ballarpur and other areas of the state sat under a white canopy spread over the 1.5-lakh sqm ground, facing three multi-purpose stages. LED screens displayed live feed and loudspeakers blared overhead as folk performers sang and danced on the stage.

Raghunath Hedau, one of the workers who reached the grounds at 5am by travelling for almost 700 km for 14hours, said, “I had attended the 2014 rally before the elections. This time, the arrangements and management are commendable. We were given breakfast and tea as soon as we arrived.”

65-year-old Salla Nanded, who has been a BJP worker in Ballarpur for 40 years, said, “I am not at all tired. I have attended three other such rallies before.” “We don’t feel exhausted because we are excited to be here,” said Sudhakar Pardhi, another senior worker of the party.

Lauding the free transport facility, young Sudaam Gandhare who works in Aurangabad said, “I did not have to spend a paisa to reach here as we could take the special trains for free. We will return to our villages in the same train later tonight.”

Jyotibai Thackeray, a local leader from Chimur, said 70 women had joined her to the rally. Jyoti Gaegole, one of the 50 women from Ajangaon, said many people had not come because their children had exams.