BMC attaches properties of 3,564 tax defaulters

mumbai

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 00:44 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the past week has taken action against 3,564 defaulters of property tax by initiating the process of attachment of their properties. The civic body had also disconnected water supply of around 262 defaulters.

The BMC had last month launched a drive after the collection of property tax was low in the ongoing financial year. Overall, the BMC has to collect around ₹15,000 crore from property tax defaulters. However, it had set a target of around ₹5,480 crore as collection from defaulters in 2019-2020. Of this, around ₹3,100 crore has been collected till now.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the BMC claimed to have taken action against 3,564 defaulters. Many made their payment after BMC attached their properties and assets.

The statement said that most of the defaulters against who action was initiated were from Mulund, Dahisar, Sion, Wadala, King’s Circle and Matunga. In cases of water supply being disconnected, the number was highest in eastern suburbs followed by western suburbs and island city.

The action was initiated against several housing societies, commercial establishments, builders, educational institutions etc. After the Octroi income, property tax is one of the major sources of income for the BMC.