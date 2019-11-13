BMC faces flak for no relief after mishaps at hospitals

mumbai

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 00:00 IST

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently denied compensation to the family of the two-month-old who lost an arm after sustaining 22% burn injuries at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Parel, the relatives of 33-year-old Rajesh Maru, who died after getting sucked into an MRI machine at BYL Nair Hospital last year, are still awaiting their promised ₹10-lakh compensation. Both the cases have highlighted the lack of accountability in public hospitals in cases of medical negligence, with activists calling for stronger guidelines.

Two-month-old Prince Pannelal Rajbhar, who was admitted to KEM Hospital, sustained burn injuries after a short circuit melted the ECG nodes attached to his chest. His family said that even as they decide whether to file a police complaint, they expect to be compensated by the hospital. However, BMC officials said that there is no question of paying the family as there is no provision for compensation.

“We have sent the documents to the legal department, which is looking into the matter and will take the required steps. This is in accordance with BMC rules,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of BYL Nair Hospital.

Additional municipal commissioner (health) Dr Ashwini Joshi said, “We are providing the treatment of the child free of cost. As BMC has no provision for compensation in such cases, we can’t do anything about it.”

The BMC’s response has been criticised by activists as a violation of human and patients’ rights. Dr Yogesh Dube, chairman of Bhartiya Vikas Sansthan, an NGO working for human rights, said that if BMC doesn’t have the provision, then the state government needs to come forward and take responsibility.

“The authority is not only responsible for providing compensation for spoiling the child’s future , they also need to ensure that the child gets an artificial hand free of cost. In western countries, such negligence can lead to the cancellation of hospitals’ licenses,” he said.

Dr Ravikant Singh, founder of Doctor for You, patients’ rights NGO working in rural India, stressed on the need for accountability and sensitisation about patients’ rights safeguarded by the Constitution. “When such negligence happens, a patient or their family not only goes through physical trauma but also mental harassment. Patients are customers who have the right to ask for best services and in case of violation of it, they are bound to be compensated for it,” he said.