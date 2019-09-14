BMC gives final nod to cut 2K trees in Aarey Colony for Metro car shed

mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday evening gave a final go-ahead to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) to cut 2,185 trees and transplant 461 trees in Aarey Colony for construction of car depot for Metro-3 corridor. In lieu, the letter says, the MMRC will have to plant 13,110 trees.

The copy of the permission letter reads: “As per provision under Section 8 (3) (a), you are directed that no tree shall be cut/ transplanted until 15 days after permission is given by tree authority. You are directed to plant 13,110 trees within 30 days and you’re directed to give undertaking that you’ll take good care of the newly planted trees.”

The BMC’s tree authority had given its nod for felling and transplanting trees on August 29

The proposal was stuck for almost a year with the BMC’s tree authority, as there was a stay on functioning of the BMC’s tree authority by Bombay high court. The stay was put after environmental activists had questioned the number of experts onboard. However, the court lifted the stay in June, after the BMC appointed five independent experts onboard the tree authority. The civic body had then called for suggestions and objections over the proposal.

