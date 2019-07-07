BMC likely to reopen Ghatkopar bridge for light vehicles in a week

After being shut for a month, the bridge over the Laxmi nullah in Ghatkopar is likely to open in a week. In a temporary move, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) begun placing steel structures over the bridge for use of light motor vehicles (LMVs) and two-wheelers.

The bridge – which connects the eastern express highway (EEH) to the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road (AGLR) – was declared dilapidated in the second audit conducted by the civic body after the Himalaya bridge collapse killed seven on March 14.

The shutdown of the bridge caused major traffic snarls on AGLR and the parallel Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR). BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi on Saturday said, “The bridge is likely to be opened for light motor vehicles in a week’s time.” This will help reduce traffic on the EEH and the AGLR.

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray tweeted, “Structural frame is being placed on to open the way for LMVs while repair goes on. Reopening these [Ghatkopar bridge and Juhu Tara bridge] will help ease out traffic while continuing with phase-wise repair.”

However, a senior official from the bridges department said, “It will take at least two weeks for the bridge to open, and steel structures will be placed soon. These are the same structures placed at metro sites across the city.”

Meanwhile, the Juhu Tara bridge will take more than a month’s time to reopen as the VJTI suggested to build concrete slabs on it after the 24-hour load capacity test, said an engineer. “It takes time for cement curing and we are trying to look for other options.”

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 00:55 IST