BMC mulls app to track water consumption

mumbai Updated: Dec 27, 2019
Soon you might be able to track your water consumption and send meter readings using a mobile application developed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

BMC on Thursday sought suggestions and objections from the public and manufacturers on upgradation of water meters by installing new ultrasonic and electromagnetic meters to ensure accurate meter readings. Currently, meter inspectors take the meter readings manually. After the installation of these upgraded meters, BMC plans to install barcodes on the meters, thus enabling citizens to scan the barcodes and send the meter readings to BMC digitally. The move is also aimed at overcoming staff deficiency.

Ajay Rathore, chief engineer, hydraulics department of BMC, said, “We have invited suggestions and objections for installation of new water meters that will be equipped with the latest technology, which will help us get accurate and efficient meter readings. After installing the new meters, we also plan to develop a mobile application. However, it is still at a planning stage.”

BMC, in a statement, said, “BMC has formulated a draft consumer metering policy. All the citizens and water connection holders, meter manufacturers, license plumbers and all concerned can email their suggestions / objections on the aforesaid policy to ae01mr.he@mcgm. gov.in within 15 days from the publication of this notice.”

