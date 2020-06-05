e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / BMC partners with Uber to help patients track ambulances

BMC partners with Uber to help patients track ambulances

mumbai Updated: Jun 05, 2020 01:08 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbaiites will soon be able to track the live location of ambulances, estimated time of arrival (ETA) along with other details after they book an ambulance on the emergency helpline numbers 1916 or 108.

After booking an ambulance, one will receive a message with the information regarding the ambulance. The message will contain the dispatch time of the ambulance along with a link to track it and see the ETA.

This will be possible as mobile application-based cab service Uber has partnered with BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) in order to provide technical information and support to automate ambulance availability and dispatch system.

Prabhjeet Singh, director, operations and head of cities, Uber India and South Asia, said, “The government

has been working tirelessly to contain the spread of Covid-19 and this partnership is our contribution to support the city. By leveraging our global tech expertise we hope to optimise the allocation of BMC’s ambulances and ensure their real-time tracking to help already burdened hospitals be better prepared for incoming patients and emergencies.”

top news
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
He is welcome, says AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal on buzz around Navjot Sidhu
He is welcome, says AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal on buzz around Navjot Sidhu
Health ministry shuts down office for 2 days after around dozen test Covid-19 positive
Health ministry shuts down office for 2 days after around dozen test Covid-19 positive
Onus of paying full wage to staff on the employer: Govt
Onus of paying full wage to staff on the employer: Govt
Wet PPE, N95 masks: Ambulance services struggle to cope with rain and humidity
Wet PPE, N95 masks: Ambulance services struggle to cope with rain and humidity
As Delhi stayed indoors, rare butterfiles returned
As Delhi stayed indoors, rare butterfiles returned
Bombay HC asks centre to clarify if Covid-19 can be transmitted by inadvertent touch
Bombay HC asks centre to clarify if Covid-19 can be transmitted by inadvertent touch
Covid update: New Unlock rules; India’s $15mn vow; Delhi not testing enough?
Covid update: New Unlock rules; India’s $15mn vow; Delhi not testing enough?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In