BMC partners with Uber to help patients track ambulances

mumbai

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 01:08 IST

Mumbaiites will soon be able to track the live location of ambulances, estimated time of arrival (ETA) along with other details after they book an ambulance on the emergency helpline numbers 1916 or 108.

After booking an ambulance, one will receive a message with the information regarding the ambulance. The message will contain the dispatch time of the ambulance along with a link to track it and see the ETA.

This will be possible as mobile application-based cab service Uber has partnered with BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) in order to provide technical information and support to automate ambulance availability and dispatch system.

Prabhjeet Singh, director, operations and head of cities, Uber India and South Asia, said, “The government

has been working tirelessly to contain the spread of Covid-19 and this partnership is our contribution to support the city. By leveraging our global tech expertise we hope to optimise the allocation of BMC’s ambulances and ensure their real-time tracking to help already burdened hospitals be better prepared for incoming patients and emergencies.”