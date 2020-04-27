e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / BMC sends show cause notice to Thyrocare for late report

BMC sends show cause notice to Thyrocare for late report

mumbai Updated: Apr 27, 2020 21:36 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent show cause notice to Thyrocare for providing late Covid-19 reports to patients. As per the protocol of Indian Council of Medical Research, private labs need to provide reports within 24-hours. But due to the mismanagement on the part of the private laboratory, they aren’t submitting the reports within the stipulated time.

“It is up to ICMR to suspend any lab’s license to run the test. So, under our jurisdiction, we can only send show cause notices seeking an explanation,” said Dr Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

As HT had reported earlier, several private labs are providing reports 2-3 days late. In a recent example, a 27-year-old nine month pregnant woman from Grant Road had to wait for four days to get her report from a private laboratory for admission in a hospital for her delivery. Her samples were taken on April 11 and the reports came on April 13.

Chandrasekar Mani, vice-president of Thyrocare didn’t respond to calls.

top news
3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indians infected with Covid-19
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indians infected with Covid-19
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Therapy, jobs, recipes: That’s what India is searching for on Google
Therapy, jobs, recipes: That’s what India is searching for on Google
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
Agra on its way to becoming U.P’s Wuhan? Shocking video goes viral I HT Debates
Agra on its way to becoming U.P’s Wuhan? Shocking video goes viral I HT Debates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus lockdownCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiHrithik RoshanRajasthan Covid-19 CasesTelangana COVID-19 CasesGujarat Covid-19 casesKanika Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news