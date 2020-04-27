BMC sends show cause notice to Thyrocare for late report

mumbai

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 21:36 IST

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent show cause notice to Thyrocare for providing late Covid-19 reports to patients. As per the protocol of Indian Council of Medical Research, private labs need to provide reports within 24-hours. But due to the mismanagement on the part of the private laboratory, they aren’t submitting the reports within the stipulated time.

“It is up to ICMR to suspend any lab’s license to run the test. So, under our jurisdiction, we can only send show cause notices seeking an explanation,” said Dr Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

As HT had reported earlier, several private labs are providing reports 2-3 days late. In a recent example, a 27-year-old nine month pregnant woman from Grant Road had to wait for four days to get her report from a private laboratory for admission in a hospital for her delivery. Her samples were taken on April 11 and the reports came on April 13.

Chandrasekar Mani, vice-president of Thyrocare didn’t respond to calls.