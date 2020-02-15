e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / BMC to hire tainted firm for interpretation centre at Byculla zoo

BMC to hire tainted firm for interpretation centre at Byculla zoo

mumbai Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:47 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Hindustantimes
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations’s (BMC) standing committee on Friday passed a proposal to set up an interpretation centre at an estimated cost of ₹7 crore at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, also known as Byculla zoo, and gave nod to award the project to Highway Constructions, a firm which was accused of submitting forged documents to bag a contract for developing Penguin enclosures. The civic body had forfeited the deposit of the contractor then.

According to the proposal for the interpretation centre, it is being set up as an informative gallery to exhibit the city’s wildlife, tree cover and marine life through mediums, such as video walls, audio and augmented reality glasses, for visitors.

The standing committee passed the proposal without holding any discussions, unlike the times when corporators raised objections against hiring controversial firms.

BMC had awarded Highway Construction some contracts, including transporting the Penguins from South Korea to Mumbai, setting up the penguin enclosure, building a marine aquarium, and conducting general improvement measures. A senior civic official requesting anonymity said, “The firm is not blacklisted and it was the lowest bidder. We are following due procedure and not violating norms.”

When contacted, Romin Chedha from the firm said, “Our company was never found guilty in the case of forged documents. We built and handed over the penguin enclosure. For the interpretation centre, we have not received it on paper that we have been selected for the work.”

top news
Ahmedabad preps for 22km Trump-Modi roadshow, 50k people to line up along route
Ahmedabad preps for 22km Trump-Modi roadshow, 50k people to line up along route
Tributes, political barbs mark one year of Pulwama
Tributes, political barbs mark one year of Pulwama
‘Bookie’ Sanjeev Chawla throws a googly, high court sends him to Tihar
‘Bookie’ Sanjeev Chawla throws a googly, high court sends him to Tihar
Govt directs telcos to pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore after Supreme Court rebuke
Govt directs telcos to pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore after Supreme Court rebuke
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
‘He’s here to stay’: Shastri backs young batsman ahead of Tests
‘He’s here to stay’: Shastri backs young batsman ahead of Tests
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News