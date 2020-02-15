BMC to hire tainted firm for interpretation centre at Byculla zoo

mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations’s (BMC) standing committee on Friday passed a proposal to set up an interpretation centre at an estimated cost of ₹7 crore at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, also known as Byculla zoo, and gave nod to award the project to Highway Constructions, a firm which was accused of submitting forged documents to bag a contract for developing Penguin enclosures. The civic body had forfeited the deposit of the contractor then.

According to the proposal for the interpretation centre, it is being set up as an informative gallery to exhibit the city’s wildlife, tree cover and marine life through mediums, such as video walls, audio and augmented reality glasses, for visitors.

The standing committee passed the proposal without holding any discussions, unlike the times when corporators raised objections against hiring controversial firms.

BMC had awarded Highway Construction some contracts, including transporting the Penguins from South Korea to Mumbai, setting up the penguin enclosure, building a marine aquarium, and conducting general improvement measures. A senior civic official requesting anonymity said, “The firm is not blacklisted and it was the lowest bidder. We are following due procedure and not violating norms.”

When contacted, Romin Chedha from the firm said, “Our company was never found guilty in the case of forged documents. We built and handed over the penguin enclosure. For the interpretation centre, we have not received it on paper that we have been selected for the work.”