BMC to spend Rs108 crore more to manage coastal road work in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is about to spend Rs108 crore more on the coastal road project, work for which will start in May.

After hiring a general consultant in January last year for Rs35 crore, it has proposed to get two more project management consultants.

The civic body plans to construct a 29.2-km coastal road from Princess Street flyover in Marine Lines to Kandivli. BMC has divided the road project into two phases. The south phase of the bridge (9.98km) will run from Princess Street flyover till the south end of the Bandra-Worli sea link and the north phase (19.22km) will cover the stretch from the north-end of the sea link to Kandivli.

BMC has divided construction work of the south phase between three different contractors that are yet to be appointed. In order to manage their work, it plans to hire three different project management consultants, who will report to the appointed general consultant.

These three consultants are expected to review the work, suggest changes, supervise and mark progress, check quality of work, ensure worker safety, make budget reports, provide technical help and report on completed bridge. They will be hired for a period of six years.

BMC has already picked a US-based and an Indian company for engineering and urban development services, costing Rs50.5 crore and Rs57.6 crore, respectively. It will send in a proposal for the third one, who will manage the tunnel work, by end of this month, said civic officials.

According to a senior civic official in the know of the matter, more than Rs200 crore will be spent on hiring consultants for the project. “The project management consultants will do most of the work and the general consultant will be the overall supervisor and coordinator between other consultants and BMC. To do third-party checks, we may need to hire another consultant later,” said the official.

The Rs15,000-crore coastal road project has already received heritage, coastal and environmental clearances from 18 government agencies and its departments. It will have eight lanes with two dedicated bus lanes for Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), and will provide connectivity between western suburb and the island city.