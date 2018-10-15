Boisar’s diesel-run shuttle to now have an electric engine

The Boisar-Diva shuttle had its last run using the diesel engine on Sunday, as from Monday it will run on an electric engine that will make the rake more spacious and better.

“The 12-coach DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) Boisar-Diva shuttle was started in 2008 and after ten years, the diesel engine will be replaced by an MEMU (Main Electric Multiple Unit),” said Mahesh Patil, member, Dahanu Vaitarna Pravasi Sevabhavi Sanstha .

The diesel service was started by Ram Naik, the then Member of Parliament (MP)of Mumbai-North constituency, and now the Governor of Uttar Pradesh.

“Earlier, diesel services were run between Virar and Dahanu and some of the local trains were changed to electric ones, but the Boisar-Diva local was always running on diesel,” said Patil.

“The Boisar-Diva route is a highly congested line, and the earlier shuttle was struggling with excess passengers. Also, there will be less chances of engine failure,” added Patil.

According to sources, the change will see an increase in the speed by up to 25kmph and reduced air pollution.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 00:52 IST