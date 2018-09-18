Bombay HC directs inquiry into illegal constructions in CRZ zone at Alibaug

The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday directed the divisional commissioner of Raigad to conduct an inquiry into how bungalows were constructed in the coastal regulation zones (CRZ) at Alibaug and submit the report to the principal secretary of the revenue department within eight weeks.

The illegal constructions include the bungalow of fugitive businessman Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

A division bench of justices Abhay Oka and Riyaz Chagla was hearing a public interest litigation filed by a social group Sambhuraje Yuvakranti of Akhil Bhartiya Maratha Seva Sangh through lawyer Uday Nighot. The PIL alleged that around 116 illegal bungalows had been constructed in violation of CRZ norms.

According to the affidavit filed by the Raigad district collector, around 159 bungalows which included that of Modi, had been constructed in violation of not only CRZ norms, but also beyond the construction area allowed to them. After hearing the submissions, the court had directed the collector to enumerate the remedial measures that were initiated against the defaults that allowed the illegal constructions to take place.

On Monday, when the matter came up for hearing in light of the fact that the collector had not complied with the order, the bench directed the divisional commissioner of Raigad region to conduct a probe into the illegal activities and also the role of the authorities in allowing the illegal constructions.

The matter will now be heard on November 21.

