Bombay high court seeks state government’s reply on policemen occupying quarters illegally

The Bombay high court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to file an affidavit about policemen who have not vacated their residential quarters after their retirement and transfer.

A division bench of justices Shantanu Kemkar and Rajesh Ketkar granted four weeks to the state to respond to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by head constable Sunil Toke posted with the Armed Police Force at Worli.

In his PIL, filed through advocate Radhika Samant, Toke alleged that about 1,870 police personnel are illegally occupying their staff quarters. Many families of deceased policemen have been living in staff quarters for years, stated Samant.

According to the police head constable, 734 families, who have no connection with the police force, are living in police quarters, while 2,631 police personnel in the city are desperately waiting for their turn to get government accommodation, forcing them to commute from far-off places. In addition, the unauthorised occupation was causing a monthly loss of Rs7 crore to the state, the PIL stated.

Toke, therefore, urged the high court to immediately order eviction of unauthorised occupants from quarters, and initiate an inquiry to fix responsibility.

The PIL will come up for further hearing after four weeks.