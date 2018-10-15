Books on wheels: Deccan Queen, Panchavati Express get library each

Passengers travelling from Mumbai to Pune and Manmad in Nashik on train will now have access to a library on board. The Maharashtra government on Monday introduced libraries on two trains — Deccan Queen and Panchavati Express. The libraries will be accessible to monthly season ticket holders for free.

Currently, around 250 books on Marathi literature, art and culture have been housed in the libraries.

The libraries will be maintained by volunteers of the state’s Marathi language department.

“We have introduced books in Marathi. After we receive feedback from passengers, books in other languages will also be made available on both the trains,” said Vinod Tawde, education and cultural affairs minister, Maharashtra.

Passengers have welcomed the move, saying it will give them a way to spend their train journey in a productive manner.

“Apart from the picturesque view from the train, the three-hour journey will now be more enjoyable because of the library in the coaches. Books in all languages should be made available in the train,” said Akshaya Deshpande, a regular commuter on Deccan Queen.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway (CR) officials said they would explore opportunities to introduce more such libraries in other trains.

“The concept of a library on other outstation trains can be explored after receiving feedback from the passengers on these two trains. Libraries for intercity trains would also be a good plan,” said DK Sharma, general manager, CR.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 23:51 IST