Canadian invited home and molested in Mumbai, 2 men arrested

Bangur Nagar police on Thursday arrested a man and his friend for allegedly molesting a 24-year-old Canadian woman on Wednesday night after befriending her and a friend at a pub.

According to the police, the Canadian woman and her friend have been in India for the past one month.

She met the accused, Amardeep Singh Chaudhary (29), at a pub in Bandra (West). She was accompanied by a male friend who has been travelling with her in India.

“The accused met the woman and her friend at a pub in Bandra. They were living in a hostel in Bandra (West) and are tourists in the city. After befriending the duo, Amar invited them to his house in Bangur Nagar to spend some more time together. They accepted the invite and accompanied him from Bandra to his house. They left Bandra at 1am. They met a friend of Amardeep, Sahib Singh, 40, at the flat in Bangur Nagar,” said a police officer.

The police said the woman and her friend decided to stay over at the Bangur Nagar flat that night.

“The woman went to one of the rooms to sleep. When the woman was sleeping, she realized that someone was touching her inappropriately,” said the officer.

The woman raised an alarm after which her friend intervened.

The couple first went to Goregaon police station on Thursday morning from where they were accompanied to Bangur Nagar police station by an official. A woman police official took the survivor’s statement in which she detailed the sequence of events from Wednesday evening onwards.

The police said after an initial investigation, they registered a case under section 354 (punishment for molestation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and they charged Chaudhary and Singh with molestation.

A team of police officials from Bangur Nagar police station went to Chaudhary’s flat and arrested them.

Chaudhary and Singh were later produced in court on Thursday and were sent to judicial custody.

