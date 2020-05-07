e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Car careens off Kopri bridge, 2 containers fall in Thane in separate accidents

Car careens off Kopri bridge, 2 containers fall in Thane in separate accidents

Car driver sustained minor injuries; all vehicles lost control

mumbai Updated: May 07, 2020 20:29 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
The car which fell off Kopri bridge in Thane on Thursday.
The car which fell off Kopri bridge in Thane on Thursday. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
         

In three separate accidents in Thane, three vehicles, including a car, lost control and fell on Thursday.

A container carrying medical supplies turned turtle near Cadbury bridge, while another container fell on Ghodbunder Road. However, no one was injured. In the third accident at Kopri bridge, a car fell off the bridge. The car driver suffered minor injuries.

According to an official from Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) team of Thane, who was part of the rescue operation said that the containers and the car were removed immediately.

“The first accident happened near Gaimukh on Ghodbunder Road. The container coming from Gujarat toppled while going to Navi Mumbai around 5.30am. The second accident around 6am took place near Cadbury junction on eastern express highway. The container carrying medicines was heading towards Gujarat from Andheri. No one was injured in both the accidents,” said a RDMC official.

“In the third accident around 10.30am, a car fell off just at the start of Kopri bridge. Pralay Samanta, who was driving the car, was going to Bhiwandi from Navi Mumbai. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to nearby hospital. There was no traffic on the road when the accident happened,” said the RDMC official.

